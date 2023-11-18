Malik-Williams throws for TDs, catches another and Campbell beats North Carolina A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Hajj Malik-Williams threw for two scores and Campbell beat North Carolina A&T 28-14. Williams threw a 10-yard touchdown to Jalen Kelsey on the game’s opening drive. Later in the first quarter he threw a 9-yard scoring pass to Tai Goode to make it 14-0. Alston Hooker threw for a touchdown for the Aggies and Eli Brickhandler ran it in for a touchdown.

