Malik Reneau scores 19 of his 23 in 2nd half, Indiana beats Ohio State 71-65

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Malik Reneau made 10 of 16 from the field and scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half, Xavier Johnson added 18 points and Indiana beat Ohio State 71-65. Reneau’s alley-oop dunk gave Indiana a 10-point lead with 3:34 left. Jamison Battle answered with a 3, Felix Okpara made two free throws and then layup, but missed a free throw before Battle grabbed the offensive rebound. Roddy Gayle Jr. made a layup to cap a 9-1 run that cut Ohio State’s deficit to 67-65 with 1:44 left but Reneau answered with a basket 29 seconds later and Johnson made 2 of 4 from the free-throw line the closing seconds to cap the scoring. Battle had 17 points and nine rebounds for Ohio State.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.