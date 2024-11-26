Malik Nabers says calling the Giants ‘soft’ was wrong but he doesn’t regret speaking out

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) attends a news conference after a practice session in Munich, Germany, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. The New York Giants are set to play the Carolina Panthers in an NFL game at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday. (AP Photo/Lennart Preiss)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lennart Preiss]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Malik Nabers says calling the New York Giants “soft” after Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a mistake. But the star rookie receiver still plans to speak out when he thinks it’s necessary. After talking with coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen and watching video of the Giants’ 30-7 defeat, Nabers said Tuesday that “soft” was a poor choice of words. The Giants trailed 23-0 at halftime and had run only 19 plays on offense. Nabers was not targeted in first the half but still finished with a team-high six catches for 64 yards.

