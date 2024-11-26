Malik Nabers says calling the Giants ‘soft’ was wrong but he doesn’t regret speaking out

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Malik Nabers says calling the New York Giants “soft” after Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a mistake. But the star rookie receiver still plans to speak out when he thinks it’s necessary. After talking with coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen and watching video of the Giants’ 30-7 defeat, Nabers said Tuesday that “soft” was a poor choice of words. The Giants trailed 23-0 at halftime and had run only 19 plays on offense. Nabers was not targeted in first the half but still finished with a team-high six catches for 64 yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.