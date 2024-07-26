Malik Nabers delivering big catches for the Giants early in training camp

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Three days into training camp and Malik Nabers is delivering on the expectations of being a play-making wide receiver who can eat chunks of yards for the New York Giants offense in a single play. The No. 6 overall pick in the draft has gone deep every day and most of the time it has been going against cornerback Deonte Banks, the team’s No. 1 pick last year and already their top defensive back. Granted, it’s early in training camp and Nabers has a long way to go, but so far his is making a big impression.

