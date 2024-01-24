Mali, South Africa and Namibia all reach Africa Cup last 16. Ivory Coast left hoping

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Mali, South Africa and Namibia have all advanced to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations by taking part in the tournament’s first goalless games. Mali’s 0-0 draw with Namibia was enough to top Group E. South Africa clinched second place on goal difference from Namibia by drawing 0-0 with Tunisia. Tunisia was eliminated after finishing bottom of the group. Namibia progressed as one of the four best third-place finishers which bad news for host nation Ivory Coast. It was left to hope that Group F leader Morocco beats Zambia in their final group game later to stay among the four best third-place finishers.

