Mali, South Africa and Namibia all reach Africa Cup last 16. Ivory Coast left hoping

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Tunisia's players react at the end of the African Cup of Nations Group E soccer match between South Africa and Tunisia in Korhogo, Ivory Coast, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Themba Hadebe]

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Mali, South Africa and Namibia have all advanced to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations by taking part in the tournament’s first goalless games. Mali’s 0-0 draw with Namibia was enough to top Group E. South Africa clinched second place on goal difference from Namibia by drawing 0-0 with Tunisia. Tunisia was eliminated after finishing bottom of the group. Namibia progressed as one of the four best third-place finishers which bad news for host nation Ivory Coast. It was left to hope that Group F leader Morocco beats Zambia in their final group game later to stay among the four best third-place finishers.

