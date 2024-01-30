Mali holds on to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 and sets up Africa Cup quarterfinal match against Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Mali has held on to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 and set up an Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match against tournament host Ivory Coast. An own-goal from Edmond Tapsoba and second-half strike from Lassine Sinayoko were enough for the Eagles to win the round-of-16 game, Mali will next play Ivory Coast in Bouaké on Saturday. World Cup semifinalist Morocco is playing South Africa for the last quarterfinal spot later Tuesday.

