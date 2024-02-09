Malen scores twice as Dortmund keeps unbeaten run going in win over Freiburg

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Donyell Malen has scored twice as Borussia Dortmund eased to a 3-0 win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga that extended its unbeaten start to 2024 to five games. Dutch forward Malen gave Dortmund the lead in the eighth minute with a shot into the top right corner off a pass from Niclas Füllkrug. Malen scored again in first-half stoppage time on the counter. Füllkrug set up Malen both times and finally marked his 31st birthday with his own goal when he headed in at the far post. Dortmund stays fourth but moves level on points with third-place Stuttgart.

