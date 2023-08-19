Malen scores late for Dortmund to start Bundesliga with win over Cologne, Leverkusen beats Leipzig

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong jumps on goal scorer Jonathan Tah and other teammates after their side's second goal of the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marius Becker]

BERLIN (AP) — Donyell Malen has scored late for Borussia Dortmund to start the Bundesliga with a fortunate 1-0 win over Cologne. Jeremie Frimpong scored one goal and set up another for Bayer Leverkusen to defeat Leipzig 3-2 in their opening game. Stuttgart showed no ill-effect from losing captain Wataru Endo to Liverpool the previous day as both Serhou Guirassy and Silas Katompa Mvumpa scored twice in a 5-0 rout of visiting Bochum. Promoted Heidenheim slumped to a 2-0 loss at Wolfsburg on its Bundesliga debut. Tomáš Čvančara scored a late penalty to rescue a 4-4 draw for Borussia Mönchengladbach at Augsburg. Freiburg defeated Hoffenheim 2-1 away.

