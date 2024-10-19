Maldonado, Colgate outlast Georgetown for 38-28 victory

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Marco Maldonado rushed for a career-high 112 yards and a touchdown and Colgate outlasted Georgetown 38-28 on Saturday. Maldonado’s 25-yard score gave the Raiders a 28-14 lead late in the third quarter. Georgetown’s Danny Lauter threw a pair of touchdowns after that but the Raiders used Chris Gee’s 21-yard TD run and Luke Vogeler’s 42-yard field goal to hold off the Hoyas. Jake Stearney threw for 195 yards and a score for the Raiders. Lauter threw for 272 yards and four touchdowns, two to Jimmy Kibble, who had 128 yards receiving.

