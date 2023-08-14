Malcom scores hat trick but Benzema held scoreless in first game in Saudi Arabian league

Karim Benzema was held scoreless and Cristiano Ronaldo was absent with an injury, but there were still plenty of big names making their mark as the opening round of the Saudi Arabian league wrapped up. Benzema had an assist as defending champion Al-Ittihad won 3-0 at Al-Raed while Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr lost 2-1 to Steven Gerrard’s Ettifaq, giving the English coach a winning debut. Gerrard watched as Al-Nassr took an early lead through another former Liverpool star, Sadio Mane, just one of several big names to arrive in the country ahead of the new season, lured by the massive salaries on offer from the Saudi teams. Malcom scored a hat trick for Al-Hilal to lead the team to a 3-1 win over Abha.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.