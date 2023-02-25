Malashka’s late basket lifts No. 25 MTSU women past La Tech

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kseniya Malashka scored 27 points, the last two on a short, contested jumper with 2.8 seconds to play, and blocked a last-second shot to give No. 25 Middle Tennessee State a 61-59 win over Louisiana Tech. Malashka’s basket came after she missed a shot with just over 30 seconds to go but Jalynn Gregory came up with the rebound out of a scramble so the Lady Raiders kept possession. Gregory finished with 16 points for the Lady Raiders, who already had the C-USA title secured. Keiunna Walker scored 19 points for La Tech. MTSU, which won the first meeting 68-50, has won five straight while ending La Tech’s five-game winning streak.

