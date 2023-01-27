Malashka’s 25 leads No. 23 Middle Tennessee women past FAU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Kseniya Malashka scored 12 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter to make sure Middle Tennessee State’s first game as a ranked team in nine years wasn’t an upset, leading the No. 23 Blue Raiders to a 63-48 win over Florida Atlantic. MTSU ran its winning streak to 15 games but the Owls made it interesting with a third-quarter run after the Blue Raiders dominated the first half. Malashka scored MTSU’s first 12 points of the fourth quarter to keep the lead in double figures. She made three layups, one of them converted to a three-point play, for a 7-0 run that had the lead at 61-43 with 2 1/2 minutes to play. Savannah Wheeler had all 16 of her points in the first half for MTSU. Joiya Maddox led FAU with 14 points

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.