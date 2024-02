CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Defender Adilson Malanda scored his first career goal and Kristijan Kahlina made it stand up as Charlotte FC blanked New York City FC 1-0 in a season opener, making manager Dean Smith a winner in his debut with the club.

