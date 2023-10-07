Malachi Hosley scores twice, including OT, to help Penn defeat Georgetown 42-39

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Malachi Hosley scored on a 6-yard run in overtime to lift Penn to a 42-39 win over Georgetown. The Hoyas, who scored two touchdowns and converted two 2-point conversions in the fourth quarter, went backwards in OT before Patrick Ryan kicked a 49-yard field goal. Hosley scored on a 20-yard run to put the Quakers up 29-13 late in the third quarter but Georgetown quickly responded with a 65-yard pass from Tyler Knoop to Jimmy Kibble. Running quarterback Liam O’Brien had his second touchdown for the Quakers for a 36-20 lead going into the fourth quarter. Joshua Stakely scored on a 6-yard run early and had a 1-yard reception from Knoop with 1:22 left and Knoop threw 2-point conversions after both to force overtime.

