Malachi Hosley rushes for 2 TDs and Penn beats Bucknell 31-21 for coach Ray Priore’s 50th victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Malachi Hosley rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns, Aidan Sayin passed for 190 yards and a touchdown, and Pennsylvania beat Bucknell 31-21 on Saturday for coach Ray Priore’s 50th victory with the Quakers. Priore became the fifth head coach in the 147-season history of Penn football to reach 50 career victories. Penn (2-2) beat Bucknell (3-3) for the 10th straight time since 2003. The Quakers also extended their winning streak against Patriot League opponents to eight straight since Oct. 9, 2021. Penn pulled ahead by scoring a touchdown on its opening three drives of the second half.

