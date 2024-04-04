Makira Cook’s strong 2nd half leads Illinois past Villanova 71-57 for inaugural WBIT championship

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Makira Cook rebounded from first-half foul trouble by scoring 22 of her 27 points in the second half and Kendall Bostic added 15 points and 15 rebounds as fourth-seeded Illinois beat top-seeded Villanova 71-57 in the first Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament title game. Cook was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player as the Illini won the first postseason tournament title in program history. Lucy Olsen had 22 points and six rebounds to lead the Wildcats. Cook made three 3-pointers during a 16-2 third quarter run to wipe out Villanova’s 35-29 lead and the Illini never trailed again.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.