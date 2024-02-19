Makira Cook scores 22, Illinois uses 6 in double figures to beat No. 14 Indiana women

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Makira Cook scored 22 points, Kendall Bostic had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season and Illinois closed on a 15-3 run to beat No. 14 Indiana 86-66. Illinois pulled away in the second quarter after an 18-2 run extended its lead to 44-26. Adalia McKenzie scored eight of her 14 points during the spurt. The Illini led by double figures for over nine minutes in the third quarter. Indiana got as close as eight points, 71-63, in the fourth but Illinois scored the next 10 to stay in control. Yarden Garzon’s 3-pointer with 34 seconds left was Indiana’s only field goal in the final three minutes. Illinois had just six players get playing time — and each of them scored in double figures.

