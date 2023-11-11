Makhi Hughes’ 131 yards and touchdown help No. 20 Tulane hold on against Tulsa, 24-22

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Makhi Hughes rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, Shedro Louis returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score and No. 20 Tulane defeated Tulsa 24-22 to win its eighth straight game. Michael Pratt passed for 194 yards and a touchdown to help the Green Wave remain on track to defend their American Athletic Conference title and possibly receive a bid to a second straight major New Year’s Day bowl game. Hughes eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season and now has rushed for 100 yards in six straight games. Kirk Francis passed for a career-high 345 yards and a touchdown for Tulsa. But that was not enough to prevent the Golden Hurricane from losing their fifth straight.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.