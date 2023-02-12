Makhachev beats Volkanovski to defend UFC lightweight title

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Islam Makhachev defied a rowdy crowd and a sustained challenge from Alexander Volkanovski to cement his supremacy in the UFC lightweight division in a grueling fight in Perth, Western Australia. In the main event of UFC 284, Makhachev defended his 155-pound belt with an unanimous decision and claimed the title of best pound-for-pound fighter from featherweight champion Australian Volkanovski. Earlier, Mexico’s Yair Rodriguez choked out American Josh Emmett to become the interim featherweight champion and set up a fight with Volkanovski at a later date.

