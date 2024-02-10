Makeshift PSG extends lead to 11 points with 3-1 win over Lille in French league

By The Associated Press
PSG's Randal Kolo Muani, center right, and Lille's goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier vie for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has its mind set on the Champions League but still managed to extend its lead to 11 points in the French league by rallying past Lille 3-1 with a makeshift team. Lille quickly took the lead with a close-range shot from Yusuf Yazici but PSG struck back with a tap-in from Goncalo Ramos and an own-goal from Alexsandro before Randal Kolo Muani rounded off the scoring in the second half. Lens won a third straight game to get back in the race for Champions League spots by beating Strasbourg 3-1 and move level on points with fourth-place Lille.

