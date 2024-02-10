Makeshift PSG extends lead to 11 points with 3-1 win over Lille in French league

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has its mind set on the Champions League but still managed to extend its lead to 11 points in the French league by rallying past Lille 3-1 with a makeshift team. Lille quickly took the lead with a close-range shot from Yusuf Yazici but PSG struck back with a tap-in from Goncalo Ramos and an own-goal from Alexsandro before Randal Kolo Muani rounded off the scoring in the second half. Lens won a third straight game to get back in the race for Champions League spots by beating Strasbourg 3-1 and move level on points with fourth-place Lille.

