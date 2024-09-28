Makenna Morris scores go-ahead goal and Washington Spirit beat Angel City 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Makenna Morris scored in the 78th minute to give the short-handed Washington Spirit a 2-1 victory over Angel City. Morris popped the ball up and over Angel City goalkeeper DiDi Haracic and into the goal for the winner. Ashley Hatch also scored for the Spirit (15-5-2), who have already clinched a berth in the National Women’s Soccer league playoffs. Hatch shook off Angel City defender Megan Reid and scored in the 39th minute. Messiah Bright evened the match for Angel City in the 51st when she scored off a cross from Alyssa Thompson. Angel City (6-12-4) is three points behind Racing Louisville for the final playoff spot.

