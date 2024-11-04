Makayla Timpson grabs 22 boards for 32nd career double-double and No. 19 FSU women top North Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 27 points, Makayla Timpson had 17 points and 22 rebounds for her 32nd career double-double and No. 19 Florida State set a single-game program record for points scored in a 119-49 victory over North Florida. Latson scored eight points and Timpson grabbed 10 rebounds during Florida State’s 20-0 run to start the game. The Seminoles led 56-20 at the break and scored 39 points in the third quarter. Timpson is tied with Sue Galakantas (1981-84) for career double-doubles in FSU history, trailing Natasha Howard’s 41 from 2011-14. Timpson secured her double-double with 11 points and 21 rebounds midway through the third quarter. The program record for rebounds in a game is 24.

