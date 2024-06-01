Makarewicz, Dudan lead NC State past Bryant 9-2 at Raleigh Regional

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alec Makarewicz had four hits and drove in three runs, Jacob Dudan threw three dominant innings of relief, and NC State defeated Bryant 9-2 to wrap up the first day of the Raleigh Regional. Makarewicz had three doubles and also scored twice. He had an RBI double in the third, an RBI single in the sixth and an RBI double in the eighth. Noah Soles hit a two-run home run to kick-start the Wolfpack’s four-run sixth inning that put them in control 7-2. Dudan entered with two on and nobody out in the seventh and retired nine of the 10 batters he faced, six of them with strikeouts. NC State will play South Carolina on Saturday. Bryant will play James Madison.

