Makar cleared to return 2nd time from concussion protocol

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
FILE - Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is shown in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Denver. Makar is back in concussion protocol after taking contact to his head for the second time in under two weeks, another rough blow for the defending Stanley Cup champions and their reigning playoff MVP. Coach Jared Bednar provided the update on Makar's status Tuesday, Feb. 21, ruling out the 24-year-old Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy winner for at least the team's next two games Friday and Saturday.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

DENVER (AP) — Defenseman Cale Makar has been cleared to return to the Colorado Avalanche lineup after two different hits over an 11-day span landed him both times in the league’s concussion protocol. He plans to play Saturday in Dallas. The Norris Trophy winner missed five straight games and eight of the last 10 due to two separate hits to his head. He suffered the first one Feb. 7 at Pittsburgh, returned to play a game but then left again after taking a glove to his visor at St. Louis on Feb. 18. Makar leads the league in ice time with an average of nearly 27 minutes a game.

