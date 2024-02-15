Major winner Wawrinka loses to Jarry at the Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka missed a chance to serve for the match before losing 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-6 (5) to third-seeded Nicolás Jarry in the round of 16 at the Argentina Open. Jarry will face Tomás Martin Etcheverry in the quarterfinals of the clay court tournament in Buenos Aires. Etcheverry advanced 6-3, 6-0 over Daniel Galán.

