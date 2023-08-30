Major survey shows nearly half of Australian athletes live under the national poverty line

SYDNEY (AP) — A survey conducted by the Australian Sports Foundation shows nearly half of the country’s best athletes are earning below the national poverty line with an annual income of less than 23,000 Australian dollars ($15,000). The foundation says that without increased financial support Australia risks an exodus of top talent ahead of major international events. The ASF survey polled 2,304 athletes — 600 of them at the elite level — across 60 sports. It has highlighted financial pressures driven by increased costs of competing, particularly travel, accommodation and equipment costs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.