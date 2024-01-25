Major questions loom for the Raiders as Pierce and Telesco take charge

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco were officially introduced Wednesday. Owner Mark Davis removed the interim title from Pierce’s job title last Friday. Telesco was hired Tuesday. Pierce took over as interim coach at midseason. The Raiders went 5-4 under him. Telesco was the Los Angeles Chargers’ general manager since 2013. Pierce and Telesco face several questions. Among those are whether they’ll keep quarterback Aidan O’Connell as their starter, who their offensive coordinator will be and whether assistant general manager Champ Kelly will remain.

