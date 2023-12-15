Major League Soccer pulls top rosters from U.S. Open Cup

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer is pulling its top rosters from next year’s U.S. Open Cup and will replace them with player development sides from its MLS Next Pro teams. MLS said the decision was made by its board of governors and will provide opportunities for developing players and reduce schedule congestion for the first-team roster. Houston beat Inter Miami this year in the U.S. Open Cup final, earning a berth next year in the CONCACAF Champions League. Miami star Lionel Messi was injured and missed the match.

