Major League Soccer playoffs in flux, Inter Miami on the brink of history heading into Decision Day

While nearly all of the postseason spots have been secured, Decision Day in Major League Soccer will be mostly about playoff position. For Inter Miami, the final day of the regular season will be about history. The Lionel Messi-led squad has the opportunity to secure the league’s all-time points record on Saturday against the New England Revolution. D.C. United, Montreal, Philadelphia and Atlanta are in contention for the last two playoff spots in the East. The LA Galaxy and LAFC are fighting for the top spot in the West.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.