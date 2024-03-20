Major League Soccer players seldom used when full US national team gathers

Just five of 110 starting positions on the U.S. national team have been filled with Major League Soccer players for the 10 matches the full pool has been available since the 2022 World Cup, including two of 66 since Gregg Berhalter returned as coach. There are two MLS players on the 23-man roster for Thursday night’s CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Jamaica in Arlington, Texas: Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson and Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender. The winner of Thursday night’s game advances to the Nations League final on Sunday against Mexico or Panama.

