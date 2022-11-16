Major League Soccer package on Apple TV to launch on Feb. 1

Major League Soccer’s 10-year partnership with Apple will kick off on Feb. 1 with the launch of MLS Season Pass. The new rights deal allows fans to watch every game without local blackouts or restrictions. The service will be available in over 100 countries exclusively through the Apple TV app beginning next year. MLS Season Pass will launch less than a month before the 2023 season begins on Feb. 25 with a full slate of games. The marquee game that day will be defending champion Los Angeles FC facing the LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl.

