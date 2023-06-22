Major League Soccer match between Colorado and Vancouver postponed by severe weather

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — A Major League Soccer match between the Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps was postponed due to severe weather. A new date for the match will be announced later. The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. MDT, and the teams waited until midnight before the match was called off. The Denver area was under a severe thunderstorm warning and tornadoes were reported in eastern Colorado. Colorado’s 13 points are the fewest among the 29 MLS teams. The Rapids have two wins, nine losses and seven draws.

