Major League Soccer match between Colorado and Portland postponed by inclement weather

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — A Major League Soccer match between the Colorado Rapids and the Portland Timbers was postponed Tuesday night due to inclement weather. A new date for the match will be announced later. The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. MDT. It was nearly midnight before the match was called off.

