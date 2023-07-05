Major League Soccer match between Colorado and Portland postponed by inclement weather

By The Associated Press
Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo, left, and Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Basse pursue the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — A Major League Soccer match between the Colorado Rapids and the Portland Timbers was postponed Tuesday night due to inclement weather. A new date for the match will be announced later. The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. MDT. It was nearly midnight before the match was called off.

