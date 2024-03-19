Major League Baseball announces each team’s starting pitcher for opening day

Major League Baseball has announced the opening day starting pitchers for every team. At least half the teams already had announced their opening day starting pitchers earlier in spring training. That took much of the suspense out of Tuesday’s announcement. But other teams decided to hold off until now. The first game of the MLB season has San Diego’s Yu Darvish match up with Los Angeles Dodgers newcomer Tyler Glasnow in the Seoul Series beginning Wednesday. Perhaps the most notable opening day pitching matchup has Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler facing Atlanta’s Spencer Strider.

