Maja Stark takes a one-stroke lead into the third round of the LPGA Shanghai tournament

SHANGHAI (AP) — First-round co-leader Maja Stark of Sweden took the lead on her own Friday with a 4-under 68 that left her with a one-stroke lead at the LPGA Shanghai tournament. Stark had a two-round total of 10-under 134 on the Qizhong Garden Golf Club course. Two-time defending champion Danielle Kang of the U.S. and Yu Liu of China, who both shot 67s, were tied for second. The 81-player, no-cut field features 62 players from the LPGA Tour, 15 from the China Ladies PGA and four sponsor exemptions. The event is the start of a four-tournament Asia swing, with later stops in South Korea, Malaysia and Japan.

