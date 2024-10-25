Maja Stark takes 2nd-round lead at LPGA Malaysia with Marina Alex 1 stroke behind

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Maja Stark shot a 6-under 66 to take the lead after two rounds of the LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship, with 34-year-old American Marina Alex just one stroke behind. Storms forced an early stop to play, with about 12 players — all of them several strokes out of the lead — having to stop their rounds with one or two holes remaining. But they were able to complete them later Friday. Stark had a two-round total of 12-under 132 on the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club course. The Swedish player’s round included four consecutive birdies from the 10th through 13th holes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.