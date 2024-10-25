Maja Stark takes 2nd-round lead at LPGA Malaysia, veteran American 1 stroke behind

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Maja Stark shot a 6-under 66 to take the lead after two rounds of the LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship, with a 34-year-old American just one stroke behind. Storms forced an early stop to play, with about 12 players — all of them at least several strokes out of the lead — having to stop their rounds with one or two holes remaining. Stark had a two-round total of 12-under 132 on the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club course. Her round included four consecutive birdies from the 10th through 13th holes. The veteran American was Marina Alex. She had the best round of the day, her 64 Friday moving her up 24 places on the leaderboard to second.

