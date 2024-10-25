Mainz’s sorry home form continues after draw with Borussia Moenchengladbach

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Tim Kleindienst has scored and Borussia Moenchengladbach has come back from conceding an own goal to draw at Mainz 1-1 in the Bundesliga. Mainz is still without a win at home in five games and has goalkeeper Robin Zentner to thank for keeping it in the game. To cap a disappointing night for Mainz, it lost its top goal-scorer Jonathan Burkardt to injury. The home side went ahead when Stefan Lainer put through his own goal after 55 minutes. Kleindienst’s header two minutes later evened the scores. Moenchengladbach moves into ninth place. Mainz is one point and three places behind.

