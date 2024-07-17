Mainz ‘surprised’ by reports new signing Kaishu Sano was arrested in Japan

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Mainz says it is “surprised” by Japanese media reports that new signing Kaishu Sano was arrested in Japan. The club says, “We cannot yet evaluate or comment on these reports due to a lack of information.” Mainz signed the 23-year-old Sano, a defensive midfielder, from Kashima Antlers on July 3. He signed a four-year deal and is the club’s third Japanese signing after Shinji Okazaki and Yoshinori Muto. Sano was to join his new teammates in Mainz for pre-season training on Sunday. He has played four games for Japan.

