Mainz routs Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-0 to to take 7th spot

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Striker Ludovic Ajorque and teenage forward Nelson Weiper scored their first goals for Mainz as it routed Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-0 to move up to seventh place in the Bundesliga. South Korea winger Lee Jae-Sung scored in the 25th minute for the home side and Denmark forward Marcus Ingvartsen struck early into the second period. Lee then set up the imposing Ajorque, who showed a deft touch to guide home the ball into the bottom right corner in the 71st. The 17-year-old Weiper rose well to head home deep into injury time.

