Mainz player thanks referee for potentially saving his life during Bundesliga game

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Mainz player Josuha Guilavogui has thanked referee Patrick Ittrich for potentially saving his life in a Bundesliga game after his tongue had blocked his airway. Guilavogui received an accidental blow to the head from teammate Anthony Caci’s knee during Saturday’s match at Bayern Munich. The French player lay motionless on the field before Ittrich arrived and put him in the recovery position, then adjusted his tongue so he could breathe again. Guilavogui on Sunday expressed his gratitude on X, formerly Twitter.

