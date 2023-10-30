Mainz lifts Anwar El Ghazi’s suspension for social media post about Israel-Hamas war

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Mainz says it is lifting a suspension it imposed on Dutch forward Anwar El Ghazi over a social media post about the Israel-Hamas war. Mainz said El Ghazi has been given a reprimand and will return to training and be available to play soon. The Bundesliga club suspended him Oct. 18 over what it called an “unacceptable” post on social media and he was not in the squad for two league games. Mainz says El Ghazi “distanced” himself from the post in conversations with the club’s management.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.