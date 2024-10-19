Mainz fans turn on former favorite Jürgen Klopp for joining Red Bull

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Jürgen Klopp has been criticized by fans of his former club Mainz for his decision to join energy drinks company Red Bull and oversee its soccer clubs. Mainz supporters have held banners during their team’s Bundesliga game against Leipzig – a Red Bull-backed club – in which they addressed their former hero. “Have you forgotten everything we gave you?” asked one huge banner behind one of the goals on Saturday, referring to his tearful farewell speech when he left the club after 18 years as a player and coach in 2008. “Are you crazy?” asked another banner with a pun on Klopp’s name using the German word “bekloppt” for crazy. Red Bull announced on Oct. 9 that Klopp will become its head of global soccer from January.

