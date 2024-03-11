Maier, Hayes lead Marshall to second NCAA berth with 95-92 OT win over James Madison in Sun Belt

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Meredith Maier scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half, Aislynn Hayes had nine of her 19 in overtime and Marshall earned its second NCAA Tournament berth with a 95-92 win over James Madison in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship game. The Thundering Herd overcame their worst shooting game of the season to reach the Big Dance for the first time since 1997 in part because Hayes hit two 3-pointers in overtime and the team made 11 of 12 free throws. Hevynne Bristow had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the defending champion Dukes. The game featured 12 ties and 14 lead changes — and only seven seconds of one team holding a double-figure lead. Marshall scored the first 10 points of the fourth for the largest lead of the game at 62-52 but the Dukes battled back

