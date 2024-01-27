Maidstone stuns Ipswich to become lowest-ranked team since 1978 to reach FA Cup’s fifth round

IPSWICH, England (AP) — Non-league team Maidstone has pulled off one of the biggest FA Cup upsets in years by beating second-division Ipswich 2-1 to become the lowest-ranked team since 1978 to reach the fifth round. Sam Corne scored the winner for the sixth-tier team in the 66th minute and goalkeeper Lucas Covolan made a string of saves in the final minutes to set off wild celebrations among the more than 4,400 away fans at Portman Road. Maidstone manager George Elokobi says “the magic of the FA Cup is very much alive.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.