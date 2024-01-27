Maidstone shows ‘magic of the FA Cup’ is still alive by pulling off giant upset

IPSWICH, England (AP) — Maidstone manager George Elokobi could sum up the moment in only one way. He said, “The magic of the FA Cup is very much alive.” His team from the sixth tier of English soccer had just pulled off one of the biggest upsets the 153-year-old competition has ever seen. Maidstone became the lowest ranked team to reach the last 16 since 1978 by beating Championship side Ipswich 2-1. And Elokobi’s team did it on the road, in a game where Ipswich had 38 shots at goal compared to just two for the visitors.

