Maidstone pulls off upset, Pedro scores hat trick and Luton nets last-gasp winner in FA Cup

LONDON (AP) — Maidstone has provided the kind of massive upset the FA Cup is known for, Brighton’s Joao Pedro netted a hat trick and Luton scored a last-gasp winner against Everton in the fourt round. Non-league side Maidstone pulled off one of the tournament’s biggest surprises in years by beating second-division Ipswich 2-1 to reach the last 16 for the first time. Brighton is back there again after Pedro netted his first hat trick for the club in a 5-2 win over Sheffield United. Luton also advanced after substitute Cauley Woodrow scored in the sixth minute of added time to beat Everton 2-1 in a matchup of teams battling to avoid relegation from the English Premier League.

