Maiava, White connect for 2 TDs, Lester runs for 3 and UNLV beats Nevada 45-27 for 4th straight win

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jayden Maiava threw a pair of touchdown passes to Ricky White, Donavyn Lester ran for three more and UNLV defeated winless Nevada 45-27 in the Battle of the Fremont Cannon for the Rebels’ fourth straight win. The Rebels scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions in taking a 28-7 lead. Their final touchdown on the half came on Maiava’s pass that found White in stride deep down the left side for an 82-yard score. UNLV scored 40-plus points for the fourth straight game and fifth this season. The Rebels have 21 rushing touchdowns, already more than the 18 they had all of last season.

