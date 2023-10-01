Maiava throws pair of touchdown passes in UNLV’s 44-20 win over Hawaii

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jayden Maiava threw for two touchdowns and UNLV beat Hawaii 44-20 in a Mountain West opener for both teams. Maiava, who was born and played a year of high school football in Honolulu, threw a 3-yard TD pass to Jacob De Jesus to extend the Rebels’ lead to 37-20 midway through the fourth quarter and Donavyn Lester added a 22-yard rushing touchdown a few minutes later. Lester rushed for 98 yards on 12 carries. Steven McBride caught six passes for a career-high 180 yards including a 51-yard touchdown for Hawaii.

