Maiava throws for a TD, runs for 2 more; UNLV beats Wyoming 34-14

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jayden Maiava threw a touchdown pass and ran for two touchdowns, Ricky White had eight receptions for 144 yards and UNLV never trailed in its 34-14 win over Wyoming. UNLV improved to 8-2 and its most wins in a season since the 2000 team went 8-4. Maiava completed 17 of 24 passes for 234 yards and scored on runs of 10 and 1 yard to give a 14-0 lead with 8:49 left in the first quarter. After the Cowboys went three-and-out for its third consecutive drive to open the game, Jai’Den Thomas capped a seven-play, 67-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run that made it 21-0 about 4 minutes later. Andrew Peasley scrambled for a 32-yard touchdown and Wyatt Wieland scored on a short jet sweep for Wyoming.

